Ben Carter quits Purplebricks to join Dunelm as first CMO

Ben Carter, the top marketer at online estate agent Purplebricks, is leaving the company after 13 months and joining retailer Dunelm in the new year.

Carter posted the news of his departure today (6 December), saying he was “moving on at Christmas for a very exciting new role” and describing his time at Purplebricks as “short but very sweet”.

A Purplebricks spokeswoman said: "Ben Carter will be leaving his role as Purplebricks CMO at the end of year, having accepted a new position in another sector. A new CMO will be joining Purplebricks in the new year and this will be announced shortly."

Carter has since posted news of his new role, again on LinkedIn, saying: "I am very excited and proud to be joining Dunelm as their first chief marketing officer in the new year. It's an incredible brand with a fantastic heritage that is on a mission to transform the home and I can't wait to get started."

Purplebricks hired Carter from Just Eat in November 2020 to succeed Ed Hughes, who left the brand after four years in July 2020 to found marketing and sponsorship consultancy Doubloon.

Last month the company issued a profit warning, blaming a drop in business volume on the lack of people deciding to sell their properties in recent months.

Carter spent five years at Just Eat, starting as UK marketing director and finishing as global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships.