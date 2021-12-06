Daniel Farey-Jones
Ben Carter quits Purplebricks after one year

CMO moving on to “very exciting new role”.

Ben Carter: joined Purplebricks from Just Eat in March 2021
Ben Carter, the top marketer at online estate agent Purplebricks, is leaving the company after 13 months.

Carter posted the news of his departure today, saying he was “moving on at Christmas for a very exciting new role” and describing his time at Purplebricks as “short but very sweet”.

A Purplebricks spokeswoman said: "Ben Carter will be leaving his role as Purplebricks CMO at the end of year, having accepted a new position in another sector. A new CMO will be joining Purplebricks in the new year and this will be announced shortly."

Purplebricks hired Carter from Just Eat in November 2020 to succeed Ed Hughes, who left the brand after four years in July 2020 to found marketing and sponsorship consultancy Doubloon.

Last month the company issued a profit warning, blaming a drop in business volume on the lack of people deciding to sell their properties in recent months.

Carter spent five years at Just Eat, starting as UK marketing director and finishing as global director of restaurants and strategic partnerships.

