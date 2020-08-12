Emmet McGonagle
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Ben & Jerry’s hits out at Priti Patel over migrant crossings

Ice-cream brand calls for more safe routes for refugees.

Patel: home secretary (Getty Images)
Patel: home secretary (Getty Images)

Unilever ice-cream brand Ben & Jerry’s has hit out at home secretary Priti Patel, declaring that “people cannot be illegal” following her treatment of cross-channel migrant crossings.

In a series of tweets, the brand said that “the real crisis is our lack of humanity for people fleeing war, climate change and torture”, alongside links to The Guardian, HuffPost and Tribune, which document the ill treatment of migrants attempting to cross the channel.

In a thread directed at Patel, Ben & Jerry's highlighted that “people wouldn’t make dangerous journeys if they had any other choice” and called for the UK to provide “more safe and legal routes” for refugees. More than 4,000 have made the journey this year.

“People cannot be illegal. And, it is enshrined in the 1951 Refugee Convention that crossing a border ‘illegally’ should not impact your asylum claim,” one tweet said.

Another added: “Let’s remember we’re all human and have the same rights to life regardless of the country we happen to have been born in.”

According to the BBC, a source close to Patel claimed that she has since deemed Ben & Jerry’s "overpriced junk food" following the tweets, which were spurred on by calls from the Home Office to make channel-crossings in small boats "unviable" for refugees.

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has since responded to Ben & Jerry’s tweets, describing the brand’s thread as “statistically inaccurate virtue signalling".

Ben & Jerry’s has been famously vocal about politics for years, with the brand showing support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

In June, it joined an advertising boycott of Facebook in light of the social platform’s lack of provision against hate speech.

When asked for a comment, the Home Office referred Campaign to a Tweet shared by Justice Minister Chris Philip in response to Ben & Jerry’s thread, which read: “They’re “fleeing” France, which is safe, civilised & has a good asylum system.

"Last year the UK made 20,000 asylum grants. We are the only G7 country to meet the 0.7% aid target & have run the largest refugee resettlement scheme in Europe over the last 5 years. Stick to ice cream.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020