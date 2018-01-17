Ben & Jerry's uses giant swing to launch new varieties

The activation in Hollywood features a Pint Slice oversized swing, inspired games, a photo booth and a DJ set.

Ben & Jerry’s new flavours include Cherry Garcia which is a cherry ice cream bar with cherries and fudge flakes, covered in dark chocolate; Tonight Dough is a caramel ice cream bar with chocolate cookie and peanut butter; and Coffee Coffee BuzzBuzzBuzz is a coffee ice cream bar with espresso bean fudge chunks.

The pop-up took place on 16 January.