Ben Mooge quits Havas London

Ben Mooge, executive creative director at Havas London, is leaving the agency after almost four years.

Mooge joined Havas in 2014, when the agency bought independent digital shop Work Club, and was appointed executive creative director alongside Andy Sandoz in 2015. Sandoz left Havas to join Deloitte Digital in 2017.

Havas said it is searching for a replacement and UK chief creative officer Mark Whelan will take over Mooge’s responsibilities in the interim, alongside deputy executive creative director Elliot Harris.

Mooge said: "After six years of start-up in Work Club, and then three-and-a-half years playing my part in the pretty-damn-spectacular turnaround of Havas London, I feel like I’ve earned myself a break. I’m going to take Sunday off. Actually, maybe a few months of Sundays.

"I couldn’t be prouder of what we’ve achieved with Havas and I’ll miss everyone in the HKX Village. There’s talent and soul in spades there and they’ll go on to achieve anything they set their minds to. Personally, I remain as creatively curious as ever and I look forward to seeing where this journey leads me next."

Work Club was founded in 2007 by Martin Brooks and Paddy Griffith, with Mooge joining in 2008 after nine years at Mother.

Xavier Rees, chief executive of Havas London, added: "The journey Havas London has been on in the past three years has been incredible and Ben has played a pivotal part. We’re all going to miss him massively – but I don’t blame him for wanting to take a break."