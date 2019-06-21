Sara Spary
Benecol moves media from Wavemaker to PHD Manchester

Brand was acquired by Raisio in 2014.

Benecol: worked with Wavemaker while part of Johnson & Johnson
Benecol has appointed PHD Manchester to handle media planning and buying in the UK, replacing Wavemaker.

The account includes management of UK media strategy across online and offline channels for Benecol’s range of spreads, yoghurts, bars and drinks.

Benecol, which claims to lower cholesterol, will join PHD's portfolio of other food and drink brands including Oatly, Irn-Bru, Rubicon and Spam. The Benecol account will be led by Mark Worth, performance media director at PHD Manchester.

Annika Suomela, head of marketing for Benecol at parent company Raisio, said: "PHD Manchester’s data-led approach and creative insights demonstrated a clear understanding of our core audiences, our objectives and our commitment to Benecol’s vision for growth in the UK.

"We are excited to leverage PHD’s significant food and beverage experience to deliver the kind of media strategy and campaign innovation that appeals to informed and health-conscious consumers."

Worth added: "Changing food consumption trends among UK consumers make this an exciting time to be working with a respected brand like Benecol. We’re keen to help the brand drive media efficiencies and expand its reach among audiences that are focused on effectively managing their cholesterol health."

Finland-based Raisio acquired Benecol in the UK, Ireland and Belgium from Johnson & Johnson in 2014.

MEC, which was merged with other parts of Group M in 2017 to form Wavemaker, was awarded the UK media business of Johnson & Johnson in 2012 as part of an EMEA-wide review.

In 2015, Benecol appointed Fallon as its pan-European ad agency. 

