Benefit to create pink train carriage for last minute brow treatments

King's Cross activation will also have "Bene-Jingle-Bell-Boys" carol singers.

Benefit Cosmetics is setting up a pink train carriage at King’s Cross station to give commuters an opportunity to "transition into Christmas".

The "Benefit Jingle Brow Express" on 20 and 21 December will have "Bene-Jingle-Bell-Boys" singing Christmas carols outside of the carriage, and welcome customers with a glass of sparkling from Benefit’s "Ms Claws".

On board the activation, customers will be able to book brow treatments including waxing, styling and tinting. Customers will be able to pre-book or walk-in, with all proceeds going to the brand’s chosen charity partners Refuge and Look Good Feel Better. Benefit will also encourage visitors to pick out mini gifts off a Christmas tree to donate to the charities.

There will also be a chance to buy last-minute presents, and wrap them at Benefit’s DIY gift-wrapping station where visitors will be able to personalise.

The activation has been created by brand experience agency The Persuaders and PR shop DeVries.

