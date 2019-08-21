Fayola Douglas
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Benefit and Deliveroo dish out beauty experience

Make-up artist goes on delivery to launch concealer.

Benefit: marking release of Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer
Benefit: marking release of Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer

Benefit has partnered Deliveroo to deliver make-up artists and cakes to beauty lovers' doorsteps.

The service will be offered for one day on 22 August and will give people the chance to try out Benefit's new Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer.

For the "Cake-away" experience, people will be able to order three cupcakes to their home. The cakes will arrive with a senior Benefit make-up artist, who will shade-match consumers before handing over their free concealer.

Cupcakes are provided by Lily Vanilli and include vegan raspberry vanilla, gluten-free strawberry almond and matcha raspberry flower flavours. The activation is being delivered by Set Creative.

Liz Beardsell, senior events manager at Benefit, said: "Benefit came to Set Creative with a brief to create a PR stunt for the launch of our new Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer. We were so impressed with their response to the brief and were so excited to work with Deliveroo on a unique collaboration for their first-ever beauty partnership.

"The one-day only activation allows us to deliver the campaign message of ‘Eat cake, don’t wear it’ in a disruptive way and on a regional level."

The offer is available via Deliveroo in selected areas in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Guy Tremlett, executive creative director at Set Creative, said: "A 'Cake-away' delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo seemed to be the perfect solution to the challenge Benefit set us. They wanted an experiential mechanic to raise awareness of their Cakeless concealer to the beauty press and the public."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now