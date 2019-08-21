Benefit and Deliveroo dish out beauty experience

Benefit has partnered Deliveroo to deliver make-up artists and cakes to beauty lovers' doorsteps.

The service will be offered for one day on 22 August and will give people the chance to try out Benefit's new Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer.

For the "Cake-away" experience, people will be able to order three cupcakes to their home. The cakes will arrive with a senior Benefit make-up artist, who will shade-match consumers before handing over their free concealer.

Cupcakes are provided by Lily Vanilli and include vegan raspberry vanilla, gluten-free strawberry almond and matcha raspberry flower flavours. The activation is being delivered by Set Creative.

Liz Beardsell, senior events manager at Benefit, said: "Benefit came to Set Creative with a brief to create a PR stunt for the launch of our new Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer. We were so impressed with their response to the brief and were so excited to work with Deliveroo on a unique collaboration for their first-ever beauty partnership.

"The one-day only activation allows us to deliver the campaign message of ‘Eat cake, don’t wear it’ in a disruptive way and on a regional level."

The offer is available via Deliveroo in selected areas in London, Manchester and Glasgow.

Guy Tremlett, executive creative director at Set Creative, said: "A 'Cake-away' delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo seemed to be the perfect solution to the challenge Benefit set us. They wanted an experiential mechanic to raise awareness of their Cakeless concealer to the beauty press and the public."