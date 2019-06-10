Benefit 'happy house' experience returns with room filled with mirror balls

Cosmetics brand Benefit is bringing back its "Hello happy house" experience, as it aims to bring to life the different qualities of its new foundations.



To mark the launch, the event, taking place at Protein Studios in London, will run for two days from 21 June. Building on last year's activation that was focused on mindfulness, this year's pop-up is inspired by different aspects of the foundations.

There will be a number of areas to explore, including the "mirror ball room" (pictured above), which will be filled with disco balls. Guests have the opportunity to bring the space to life with a secret button.

At the "blend and snap wall", guests can try to "disappear" into the background by dressing up in a suit made from the same material as the wall.



The "buy me room" is aptly named for visitors to purchase Benefit foundations and concealers. There will also be a "hydrate me room" and "try me room".



The Persuaders designed and produced the concept.