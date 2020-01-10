Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Benefit hydrates guests in Dry January pop-up

It will serve mocktails inspired by 'hydrating' primers.

Benefit: underwater atmosphere created using bioluminescent coral
Cosmetic brand Benefit has opened a non-alcoholic cocktail bar for guests to stay hydrated during Dry January, where it will be pairing drinks with its Porefessional range of primers.

At the "Emporeium" in London, open for two days from 11 January, beauty experts will match consumers with a primer that suits their skin’s needs, while mixologists will be creating mocktails inspired by the product’s benefits.

The "Hydration Flirtation" drink is inspired by the Hydrate Primer, "Hey Girl Meet Pearl" inspired by Pearl Primer and "Hit the Dance Pore" inspired by the Pore Primer.

Shimmering lights, rocks and bioluminescent coral aim to create an underwater atmosphere in the Clapham pop-up.

Kyra White, head of brand activation at Benefit, said: "Beauty addicts and cocktail lovers alike are invited to dive into this immersive pop-up experience to discover the hidden treasure of our new Porefessional Hydrate Primer.

"The idea is to immerse yourself in fun and unique Benefit DNA, hydrate yourself with your very own Instagramable, interactive mocktail and hydrate your skin with the new Porefessional Hydrate."

Stellar London is delivering the project.

