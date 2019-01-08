Gurjit Degun
Added 26 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Benefit partners chicken restaurant to promote eyeliner

Brand is pairing chicken wings with 'winged' eyes.

Cosmetics brand Benefit and London-based fried chicken restaurant Mother Clucker are opening a pop-up in Shoreditch to promote a new eyeliner.

The "Just wing it" activation is encouraging Londoners to try the Roller Liner, which helps users create a wing effect on their eyes, while enjoying chicken wings.

The restaurant will serve up a pink Benefit sauce to go with the wings. The pop-up, created by Benefit, runs from 30 January to 3 February on Commercial Street, London. 

Benefit launched the Roller Liner last week. It has a precision tip so that users can create the look they want with "a super-smooth application". The brand claims that it is waterproof and lasts for 24 hours.

Before Christmas, Benefit created a pink train carriage at Kings Cross station for last-minute brow treatments.

