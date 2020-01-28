Benefit showcases Brow Zings palette at pop-up gym

Cosmetics brand Benefit is opening a gym-themed pop-up where visitors can gather tips for achieving the perfect eyebrows.

The Anti-Gym, open for two days from 31 January in London's Shoreditch, will promote the launch of the Benefit Brow Zings Pro Palette.

The activation will include a Zings trampoline, offering visitors the chance to capture an Instagram-worthy picture of themselves while jumping. Photos will be taken from such an angle that the jumpers appear to be grabbing a Benefit product.

The free weights area provides another photo opportunity with props including spin bikes, treadmills and weights.

There will be Brow Trainers on hand to offer makeup tips and tricks.

Brow waxing and tinting treatments will be bookable throughout the day with the proceeds going to the Benefit Bold is Beautiful project, which supports charities Refuge and Look Good, Feel Better. Benefit products will be available for visitors to purchase.

The project is being organised by Seen Group.