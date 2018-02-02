Gurjit Degun
Benefit uses silver spacecraft and pink astronauts to launch new mascara

Benefit, the cosmetics brand, has created a silver spacecraft pop-up to introduce people to its new mascara.

The activation will also feature "intergalactic pink astronauts" who will encourage people to enter the structure to try out the BADgal BANG! mascara.

The spacecraft-themed experience launches at Bluewater Shopping Centre in Kent on 2 February, and will travel to Manchester and Cardiff over the weekend.

Benefit also sent the pink astronauts around London and created a video ahead of the launch.

BADgal BANG! is made with "aero particles, which are the lightest raw materials known to man and commonly used in space technology".

