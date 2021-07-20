Bentley Motors
John Harrington
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Bentley Motors names head of marketing and comms for Europe

Bentley Motors has appointed Amel Boubaaya, former McLaren Automotive head of PR for EMEA, as its new head of marketing and communications for Europe.

Amel Boubaaya spent 10 years at McLaren before joining Bentley
Amel Boubaaya spent 10 years at McLaren before joining Bentley

Amel Boubaaya (pictured) replaces Caren Jochner, who in April became Bentley’s head of global brand experience.

Boubaaya started yesterday (Monday) and reports jointly to Balazs Rooz (regional director, Europe) and Wayne Bruce (director of comms). Boubaaya and Bruce previously worked together at McLaren Automotive, where the latter was global comms director before joining Bentley in 2019.

Boubaaya spent 10 years at McLaren, where her previous roles included head of lifestyle and European comms and European comms and PR manager. Before this, she worked in the comms department for both Infiniti Europe and Renault Sport Technologies.

In her new role, Boubaaya will oversee all marketing and comms for Bentley in Europe, which is the group's third-highest sales region, accounting for about 20 per cent of global sales and spanning 35 countries.

Bruce said: “I am delighted to welcome Amel to Bentley and to be working together so closely once again. Amel brings a deep-rooted understanding of communications and customers in the luxury sector and a true passion for automotive, honed over many years of experience working in various markets around the world. I look forward to working together to develop and deliver our activities throughout the key European region as we look to transform our global business to become the leader in sustainable luxury mobility.”

Boubaaya said: “I am excited to be joining the journey that Bentley has just embarked upon with the well-defined Beyond100 strategy [to become carbon-neutral by 2030], in the most complex and demanding region in the world. I am looking forward to taking up this challenge and feel inspired by the way Bentley considers and treats the sustainability theme in every respect, a topic dear to my heart since its early stages decades ago now."

This article first appeared on Campaign sister title PRWeek.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Independent and Proud: six campaigns that changed the world

Promoted

July 13, 2021
Why pDOOH and why now?

Why pDOOH and why now?

Promoted

July 12, 2021
The top 5 TV ads of early summer

The top 5 TV ads of early summer

Promoted

July 08, 2021
What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

What do you really think of adland’s shiny new thing?

July 08, 2021
Georganna Simpson