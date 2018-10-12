Iain Tait
Best ads in 50 years: Araldite's Instagrammable-before-Instagram billboard

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'Teapot'

FCO Univas / 1983

Such an Instagrammable ad, decades before Instagram. An epic product demo and killer line rolled into one. A timeless classic. I have no idea if this was the first time that a car was stuck to a billboard. But it’s probably the best time. Except for Araldite’s follow-ups: "The tension mounts" (with two cars on it) and "How did we pull it off" (with the cars both gone). These are the kinds of ads that make people who don’t give a toss about ads smile and nudge each other.

Iain Tait is executive creative director at Wieden & Kennedy

