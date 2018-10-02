Ana Balarin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Cadbury Smash's loving craft

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Cadbury Smash's loving craft

'Martians'

Boase Massimi Pollitt / 1974

The first time I came across Cadbury’s Smash "Martians" was 15 years ago, freshly arrived in the UK, in one of those late-night TV compilations of the best ads ever made. At the time, I struggled to understand the appeal but put my indifference down to my unfamiliarity with the peculiarities of British humour.

Watching it now, I cannot think of anything more modern. For starters, the format. Obviously 4:3 was the only aspect ratio available in the 1970s but, today, to watch an ad that could be instantly uploaded to any social platform without going through brutal cropping is quite refreshing. Everything is pleasingly framed and symmetrical. The tin creatures feel lovingly crafted and the puppeteering is masterful; I can see them turning into Instagram stickers in a flash.

And if it were aired now, its self-deprecating humour, mocking the consumer and even the product itself, would be considered nothing short of edgy. Pure meme material.

Ana Balarin is a partner and executive creative director at Mother

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

Added 20 hours ago

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

October 02, 2018

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty