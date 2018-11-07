Best ads in 50 years: Classics don't come better than the Health Education Council

'Pregnant man'

Saatchi & Saatchi / 1969

This is a classic. An absolute belter. A cracking, arresting visual accompanied by the simplest and most straightforward of lines. Understated, to the point, and totally down to earth. Effortless.

What a fantastic piece of casting – imagine this guy having a baby. Even if he survives the pain, he certainly will not be putting him or her in the back of his Rover 2000.

It’s one of those visuals that say it all. Helped, in the main part, by that pose. The one we’ve seen all over Britain. It’s this detail that makes the ad. Spot-on.

I suppose the definition of a classic is one that endures the test of time. This one has not only done that but it has inspired a generation to go into advertising at the same time.

As far as classic advertising goes, they don’t come any better than this.

Yan Elliott is joint executive creative director at The & Partnership London