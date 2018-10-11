Darren Bailes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Conservative Party and untruths

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Conservative Party and untruths

'Labour isn't working'

Saatchi & Saatchi / 1979

You know the one about the big red bus with a big fat lie on the side that everyone believed? Well, its origins can be found in Charlotte Street, 1979. Labour, apparently, wasn’t working. The purest of posters. Three loaded words. Zero fat. But beneath the simplicity lies an untruth. 

Looking at it now, you’d be forgiven for thinking that unemployment must have been terrible to justify the poster’s sentiment. In truth, unemployment was at 6%. For the next few years with a Tory government, it was pretty much the same. Even these days, it hovers around the 5-6% mark. But the truth should never get in the way of a good poster. And the boldest typography known to man meant no-one dared question it.

Fake news was deemed news. The country bought it. Enter Thatcher stage right. The rest is history.

Darren Bailes is executive creative director at VCCP

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Six trends shaping experiential

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago

Six trends shaping experiential

MEDIA
The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

The future is Z-shaped: the five ways to protect your talent pool

AGENCY
"The future will bring more change, but some rules will remain"

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

"The future will bring more change, but some rules will remain"

AGENCY
How to help clients grow

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

How to help clients grow