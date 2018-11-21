Nik Studzinski
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: The Economist poster that defined the brand and the agency

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: The Economist poster that defined the brand and the agency

'I never read The Economist'

Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO / 1988

There are lots of things I wish I’d done. I wish that I’d written Harry Potter. I wish I’d been more open-minded and tried olives much earlier than I did. I wish I’d warmed up properly before that cricket match in 2014. I wish that I’d read the instructions on that tube of cream.

I wish I’d never met my childhood hero (such a disappointment). I wish that I’d invented Facebook. I wish I’d lived in New York in my twenties. I wish that my first name was Raoul. I wish I looked good in a hat. I wish I didn’t have to constantly spell out my surname.

I wish I’d met David Abbott. I wish I’d written this Economist ad.

Clever, witty and brilliantly branded, this poster didn’t just define The Economist – it defined AMV and served as a benchmark for the type of intelligent advertising that it is still famous for. We all wish we’d done it.

Nik Studzinski is chief creative officer at Karmarama

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

Promoted

November 15, 2018

John Lewis/Waitrose's "Bohemian Rhapsody" wins creatives' vote

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent