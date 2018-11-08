Nik Roope
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Embracing the start of the internet with Monster.co.uk

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Embracing the start of the internet with Monster.co.uk

'Beware of the voices'

Saatchi & Saatchi / 2001

Something happened in the late 1990s/early 2000s. This thing called the internet. A precocious, fledgling business revolutioniser. It was a pipe-dream machine. And the collective identity of these more-often-than-not, soon-to-be-dead disruptors needed fresh expression.

While perhaps the line "beware of the voices" wouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a screen these days, these films still seem contemporary and punk’d enough to retain their freshness 17 years on. The start-up’s prerogative was to cut through the dense fog of incumbent inertia and appeal to open-minded citizens looking for new ways to work – many of whom would go on to grow beards and checked lumberjack shirts.

These ads aired in 2001, the year the dotcom bubble burst and with it the innocence of this awakening. And with this collapse came a kind of return to businessas-usual for communicators. For a while, at least.

Monster didn’t go bust and grew from strength to strength. And of course in the wash of all these young, hopeful, brightly coloured brands of new, lay the behemoths of today.

Nik Roope is executive creative director at Poke

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

BRANDS
Support for young mental health

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Support for young mental health

MEDIA
Why digital creative is OOHmazing

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

Why digital creative is OOHmazing

MEDIA
L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials