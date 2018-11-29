Richard Denney
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Getting silly and epic with Moneysupermarket.com

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Getting silly and epic with Moneysupermarket.com

'Epic strut'

Mother / 2015

From Jedward to John Prescott working out on a punch bag, the brand showed even before hiring Mother that it wanted fame. But it needed showing how to do it properly.

Right from Mother’s launch ad featuring an inflatable crocodile-surfing father, you knew the idea was going places, with each ad becoming sillier, more epic. Then in 2015, set to The Pussycat Dolls, city boy Dave – complete in denim hot pants and filthy heels – was dropped right in the centre of downtown LA and boy was it good.

At first Dave looked a bit of a banker – but as soon as he flashed us his big round butt, you pissed yourself laughing. Slut drops, twerking, even gyrating to an innocent old lady, Dave just kept on giving. 

For quite some time after airing, I remember my kids emulating Dave’s moves in their pants when the song came on at home. It was more than just a telly ad; it was branded entertainment.

It’s hard to create this kind of work. You walk a razor-thin tightrope. It takes great imagination and bravery from all sides, which is something Moneysupermarket.com with Mother knew exactly how to do.

Richard Denney is executive creative director at St Luke’s

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Are you ready for the rise of performance brand marketing?

MEDIA
Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

Promoted

November 29, 2018

Stephen Woodford: my family life on screen

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

Promoted

November 21, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: BMW tops Apple

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

November 19, 2018

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond