Best ads in 50 years: Getting silly and epic with Moneysupermarket.com

'Epic strut'

Mother / 2015

From Jedward to John Prescott working out on a punch bag, the brand showed even before hiring Mother that it wanted fame. But it needed showing how to do it properly.

Right from Mother’s launch ad featuring an inflatable crocodile-surfing father, you knew the idea was going places, with each ad becoming sillier, more epic. Then in 2015, set to The Pussycat Dolls, city boy Dave – complete in denim hot pants and filthy heels – was dropped right in the centre of downtown LA and boy was it good.

At first Dave looked a bit of a banker – but as soon as he flashed us his big round butt, you pissed yourself laughing. Slut drops, twerking, even gyrating to an innocent old lady, Dave just kept on giving.

For quite some time after airing, I remember my kids emulating Dave’s moves in their pants when the song came on at home. It was more than just a telly ad; it was branded entertainment.

It’s hard to create this kind of work. You walk a razor-thin tightrope. It takes great imagination and bravery from all sides, which is something Moneysupermarket.com with Mother knew exactly how to do.

Richard Denney is executive creative director at St Luke’s