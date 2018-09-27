David Kolbusz
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Hovis and the classic 'false ending'

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Hovis and the classic 'false ending'

'Boy on bike'

Collett Dickenson Pearce / 1973

It’s abundantly clear from the opening frames of Collett Dickenson Pearce’s classic "Boy on bike" ad for Hovis that the genius at the helm is Ridley Scott – the same talent behind the science-fiction classic Alien

The boy on the bike’s struggle to make it up the cobbled streets of Gold Hill in Dorset is, in a way, not dissimilar to Ripley’s struggle against the Xenomorph. It has been argued that the Xenomorph is no different than a force of nature. Its behaviour is not premeditated. It doesn’t perform acts of good or evil. It is reactionary – doing as it’s meant to by design. Just as a strong wind or a steep cliff’s edge cannot be held accountable for the death and damage they may cause, so too is the hill behaving as is its wont.

At the end of their journeys, Ripley and the boy both fall victim to a classic "false ending" and both dig deep within themselves, conscious of what needs to be done next to survive.

For Ripley, she believes she has escaped the Xenomorph as she boards the escape shuttle. It is only once safely inside that she realises the alien is there and she must blast it into space, lest it return to earth with her and destroy all humanity. Whereas the boy – upon learning he will have to go up the hill again another day – conspires with the village baker to eat wheat-germ-rich Hovis to make his future journeys as effortless as his speedy descents.

While Hovis is a nostalgic look back and Alien a bleak look forward, both have – in their own unique way – influenced generations of creators in their wake.

David Kolbusz is the chief creative officer at Droga5 London

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

MEDIA
DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

Promoted

September 24, 2018

DOOH Creative Masterclass: Chaka Sobhani

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton

Promoted

September 20, 2018

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #49: Nick Hulley and Nadja Lossgott on BMW, Guinness and Carlton