Andy Jex
Added 38 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: John Smith's Bitter and how to be 'of the people'

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'Dog tricks'

Boase Massimi Pollitt / 1981

My mum, dad, nan and granddad all talked about this when I was little. I thought it was funny too (the world didn’t give a shit about advertising beer to kids back then). That was its power. And it’s all thanks to the greatness of its creator, John Webster.

"Dog tricks" was part of culture. People knew who Arkwright was (yeah, and the Ronnie Barker one too). They longed for the next one. This is an ad that is a timeless example of great restraint, tautness of dialogue, simplicity, humour and how to be "of the people". It’s a product of its time, but one that still holds up strong today.

Andy Jex is chief creative officer at TBWA\London

