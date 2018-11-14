Best ads in 50 years: Lynx channelled an innocent past

'Getting dressed'

Bartle Bogle Hegarty / 2004

When you’re as old as I am, you think of 2004 as not that long ago – and then remember it was before the iPhone, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, fake news, #MeToo, THE BLOODY MODERN WORLD. This ad channelled a kind of innocent past with its bleached-out cinematography and whimsical soundtrack. I always felt Lynx was light-hearted enough with the idea that you get chicks if you spray the stuff on you. Anyway, LOOK, they’re objectifying men and women so it’s fine.

Looked at 14 years later, the 14-year-olds it would now target don’t live in innocent times and advertisers don’t distract them with such escapist fantasies as the idea you could cop off in the supermarket.

Chris Clarke is creative partner at Group of Humans