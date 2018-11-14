Chris Clarke
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Lynx channelled an innocent past

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'Getting dressed'

Bartle Bogle Hegarty / 2004

When you’re as old as I am, you think of 2004 as not that long ago – and then remember it was before the iPhone, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, fake news, #MeToo, THE BLOODY MODERN WORLD. This ad channelled a kind of innocent past with its bleached-out cinematography and whimsical soundtrack. I always felt Lynx was light-hearted enough with the idea that you get chicks if you spray the stuff on you. Anyway, LOOK, they’re objectifying men and women so it’s fine.

Looked at 14 years later, the 14-year-olds it would now target don’t live in innocent times and advertisers don’t distract them with such escapist fantasies as the idea you could cop off in the supermarket.

Chris Clarke is creative partner at Group of Humans

