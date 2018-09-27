Ian Heartfield
Added 46 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Monkeying around with PG Tips

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Monkeying around with PG Tips

'Mr Shifter' and 'Al and Monkey'

Davidson Pearce and Mother / 1971 and 2000s

"Mr Shifter" is one of those iconic ads that have become almost impossible to judge from the enlightened viewpoint of 2018. To say the world has moved on from a time when dressing animals as humans was entertainment is the mother of all understatements. But let’s try. It’s different. It makes me think PG Tips tastes good. It’s funny-ish. "You hum it, son, I’ll play it" has to be one of the best advertising punchlines ever. It is populist and mainstream and must have been loved to still be remembered some 40-odd years later.

Unlike "Mr Shifter", I was there when "Al and Monkey" landed on our screens. I think I love it more now than I did then. Funny, charming, rewarding. It’s rare I sit through anything that’s longer than a minute, but this held me all the way to the end. I luxuriated in every second of the wonderfully warm pastiche of the Morecambe and Wise breakfast sketch. It felt slow, in a good way. And like its distant ancestor, it too unashamedly sells – heck, they even say the endline out loud!

Of course the right brand with the right purpose is a powerful thing. But sometimes just selling me something (and entertaining me while you do it) is OK.

Ian Heartfield is chief creative director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

Added 18 hours ago

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago

How to retain specialist digital talent in the UK through Brexit uncertainty

BRANDS
Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Promoted

September 27, 2018

Want people to remember your brand? Try these 7 things...

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls

Promoted

September 24, 2018

Relocating for work? Here's how to avoid some common pitfalls