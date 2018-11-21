Alice Tonge
Best ads in 50 years: Orange knew how to pack in the gags

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'Dance' and 'Rob Lowe gold spot'

Mother / 2005 and 2008

I click play on both of these ads and it’s like seeing two old friends I haven’t seen in a really long time. The first is hilarious from start to finish. "Rob Lowe gold spot" is jam-packed with gags. Even when they’re cutting to the endboard, they’re still cracking them. There aren’t many great dialogue ads out there, probably because they’re really hard to write. This is dialogue, casting and performance at its best. A gold spot indeed.

On to another old friend I haven’t seen in a long time. I forgot how mesmerising she is. "Dance" celebrates the mundane in such a beautiful way. It puts genuine emotion in film and its elegance and fluidity against such a haunting track is captivating. It doesn’t even feel like an ad. At a time when mobile brands were talking about bandwidth and functionality, these stood high above the rest.

Alice Tonge is head of 4Creative

