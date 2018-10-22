Chaka Sobhani
Best ads in 50 years: PlayStation's elegantly wasted tribe

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'Double life'

TBWA GGT Simons Palmer / 1998

At a time when the world was exploding with new and exciting gaming experiences, "Double life" became the anthem for a motley crew of gamers whose spirit kicked against the mundanity of life. Delivered down the barrel of the lens, each perfectly cast and deliciously eclectic person stares into your soul and stirs your heart. The performances are raw and unpolished, the grade and cinematography give a visceral sense to each vignette, and the script, quite simply, puts your hairs on end and keeps them there.

We suddenly understood the ethos of PlayStation and its elegantly wasted tribe, and wanted to be part of it and more. A stunning and timeless film that put PlayStation on the map and that feels as relevant and effortlessly cool now for a millennial audience as it did back in 1998.

Chaka Sobhani is chief creative officer at Leo Burnett London

