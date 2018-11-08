Stu Outhwaite-Noel
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: A rallying call for the BBC

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: A rallying call for the BBC

'Perfect Day'

Leagas Delaney / 1997

Many masterpieces come with their faults, but only a handful withstand their defects and hold tight to their iconic status.

Mona Lisa has its wonky horizon, Annie Hall its Woody Allen, and "Perfect Day" its Boyzone. But like Lauren in Arsenal’s Invincibles, this discrepancy doesn’t even smudge this paragon’s perfection.

How joyous, the thought of a whole nation turning towards the telly in "what the fuck?" unison as the opening bars kick in and Lou bloody Reed spins around. And then, oh, the glee of eyes fixed, hanging on to every five-second cut, excited about which musician is up next. It’s the stuff we can only dream of making.

Twenty years later, there’s still nothing really quite like it. It was the ad that had a nation twittering around pubs, building sites and water coolers – and the ad that made us all forget it was the song Renton shot up to. That’ll do for me.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel is chief creative officer at Creature

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

MEDIA
L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials

Promoted

November 08, 2018

L'Oréal and Facebook are the perfect match for targeting female millennials

BRANDS
Support for young mental health

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Support for young mental health

MEDIA
Why digital creative is OOHmazing

Promoted

November 07, 2018

Why digital creative is OOHmazing