John Treacy
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Silk Cut showed Paul Arden's genius

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Silk Cut showed Paul Arden's genius

'Slash'

Saatchi & Saatchi / 1990

I was never lucky enough to work with or even meet Paul Arden. I only know him from the incredible legacy of his work and his books. And among all the brilliant advice in his books, one piece stood out for me: "Astonish me."

It was what the art director of Harper’s Bazaar, Alexey Brodovitch, told a young Richard Avedon. And it’s exactly the effect this original Silk Cut poster has. It takes the executional polish of Collett Dickenson Pearce and combines it with the directness that was Saatchi & Saatchi’s trademark.

And 28 years later, it’s still fresh. Has there been a finer poster since? Not for my money and that’s probably because Arden was a total one-off.

After being a brilliant creative, creative director, executive creative director and director, he then went on to become a best-selling author. Astonishing ad. Astonishing man.

John Treacy is executive creative director at Proximity London

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Campaign Big Awards: film of the night

Promoted

November 01, 2018

Campaign Big Awards: film of the night

MEDIA
"Women are still shockingly underrepresented in positions of power and influence"…Shortlist Media chief executive Ella Dolphin

Promoted

October 30, 2018

#TellHerStory: Why Stylist is pushing for Visible Women

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships