Laura Jordan Bambach
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best ads in 50 years: Smirnoff made vodka cool

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

Best ads in 50 years: Smirnoff made vodka cool

'Until I discovered Smirnoff'

Young & Rubicam / 1970

How things have changed in advertising over the past 50 years!

At first glance, this iconic Smirnoff campaign is easy to dismiss. Full of terrible stereotypes around gender roles and occupations (you’d never use the "dullness" of being a librarian or accountancy as a starting point for a campaign any more). All the men with cigars, all the women without bras. Highly sexual imagery, sometimes reminiscent of a Hammer horror or maybe Ken Russell. It’s definitely had its time.

But that’s the point. In the 1970s, before alcohol advertising regulations had bitten, this work was incredibly modern – and completely different. It represented a true creative leap and catapulted Smirnoff (and vodka in general) into the hands of stylish and aspirational folk everywhere. It made and defined vodka.

And even though no creative or brand now is ever going to stand a woman in flowing black on a hill with a falcon, without a great sense of self-referential humour, at the time this was exciting. Dangerous. And effective. A great example of the efficacy of brilliant creative minds who take us to places others don’t dare.

Laura Jordan Bambach is chief creative officer at Mr President

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

Promoted

October 22, 2018

Why changing people's minds is the real business we're in

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

October 18, 2018

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

October 17, 2018

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?