Best ads in 50 years: Sport England's call to arms to women

As part of Campaign's 50th anniversary, we asked the industry to look back on the best ads of the past 50 years. We are revealing one a day for your viewing pleasure...

'This girl can'

FCB Inferno / 2015

In 2015, "This girl can" put out a rallying call-to-arms to women. It stuck two fingers up to the inner voices of selfdoubt. Why? Because the insight was on point.

The campaign surfaced a powerful truth. It’s the fear of judgment that holds women back from participating in sport. The film and photography celebrated sweat, wobbles, jiggles and all without a Photoshop airbrush in sight. It made exercise feel fun and inclusive. It was a triumph for authenticity with streetcast people rather than sporting stars. It challenged the category conventions within the sport sector. And as Laura Hills, a senior lecturer at Brunel, wrote in the Telegraph: "It rebranded women’s bodies in sport."

It sparked a massive conversation online because it struck a chord. The tone of voice resonated through lines such as "Sweating like a pig. Feel like a fox" and "Still slow. Still lapping everyone on the couch." And a pull of pant elastic kicked off the perfect Missy Elliott soundtrack to get a movement moving.

Grant Hunter is executive creative director at Iris

