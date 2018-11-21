Best ads in 50 years: Sport England's call to arms to women

'This girl can'

FCB Inferno / 2015

In 2015, "This girl can" put out a rallying call-to-arms to women. It stuck two fingers up to the inner voices of selfdoubt. Why? Because the insight was on point.

The campaign surfaced a powerful truth. It’s the fear of judgment that holds women back from participating in sport. The film and photography celebrated sweat, wobbles, jiggles and all without a Photoshop airbrush in sight. It made exercise feel fun and inclusive. It was a triumph for authenticity with streetcast people rather than sporting stars. It challenged the category conventions within the sport sector. And as Laura Hills, a senior lecturer at Brunel, wrote in the Telegraph: "It rebranded women’s bodies in sport."

It sparked a massive conversation online because it struck a chord. The tone of voice resonated through lines such as "Sweating like a pig. Feel like a fox" and "Still slow. Still lapping everyone on the couch." And a pull of pant elastic kicked off the perfect Missy Elliott soundtrack to get a movement moving.

Grant Hunter is executive creative director at Iris