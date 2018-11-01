Best ads in 50 years: Tango cracking the concept of 'taste visualisation'

'Orange man' and 'St George'

Howell Henry Chaldecott Lury / 1992 and 1997

I feel blessed that I grew up in what I believe was advertising’s golden age. Seeing BMW’s "Shaken not stirred" in real time. All the fabulous surreality of Benson & Hedges. The humour of Carling Black Label.

But in 1992, SOMETHING FUNDAMENTALLY CHANGED.

Our world became anarchic. HHCL did with advertising what Ben Elton did with sitcoms the decade before and Phil Redmond with kids’ TV the decade before that. "Orange man" achieved something agencies had been trying to crack for years – taste visualisation. Slap around the face taste. An ad that got into the playground, got banned and got sales up by a third. And to follow it with Blackcurrant Tango "St George" was just ridiculous. Purple satin shorts. Boxing ring on the White Cliffs of Dover. C’mon Sebastian. Right here. Right now.

Ray Gardner and Steve Henry. I salute you.

Nicky Bullard is chairwoman and chief creative officer at MRM Meteorite