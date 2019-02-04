The best ads from Super Bowl 2019

Skittles 'Skittles: the musical'

Skittles ditched a normal ad in favour of staging a Broadway musical, starring actor Michael C Hall.

Agency DDB

Hyundai 'The elevator'

Jason Bateman takes passengers down an elevator passing through floors of hellish scenarios, from jury duty and a root canal treatment to a vegan dinner party and car shopping. When the actor reaches the top floor, Hyundai’s "shopper assurance" is revealed.

Agency Innocean Worldwide

Toyota 'Toni'

The spot taps into female empowerment and "shattering perceptions". It stars Antoinette "Toni" Harris, who wants to be the first female player in the NFL.

Agency Burrell Communications

Google 'Job search for veterans'

This highlights the 7% of the population who "miss birthdays", "sleep in the rain" and "keep the rest of us safe". Google’s "Job search for veterans" promotes just that – helping veterans find a job or training using codes.

Agencies Google Creative Lab, PHD, Essence

NFL 'The 100 year game'

The funny spot, which celebrates 100 years of the NFL, features all the athletes fighting over a golden football. Paired with witty one-liners from the players choosing not to play ball and hip-hop music blasting in the background, this is sure to make you laugh.

Agency 72andSunny

Burger King '#EatLikeAndy'

"#EatLikeAndy" is 45 seconds of "this is so strange you don’t want to look way". Created entirely from real footage found in director Jørgen Leth’s 1982 film 66 Scenes in America, the short spot features Andy Warhol eating a burger.

Agency David Miami

The Washington Post 'Democracy dies in darkness'

Narrated by Tom Hanks (who played Washington Post editor Ben Bradlee in 2017's The Post), this spot praises quality journalism and the truth, featuring other publications such as The Sunday Times.

Agencies Mark Woollen & Associates

Doritos 'Now it's hot'

How else would you promote a twist on the Doritos classic flavour than by remixing the Backstreet Boys’ classic I Want It That Way with Chance the Rapper? This rings true to the strapline: "The original, now it’s hot."

Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Pepsi 'More than OK'

The ad, which features a star-studded cast, taps into the moment when consumers order a Coke but are met with: "Is Pepsi okay?" Cardi B (who featured in Amazon’s Super Bowl spot last year), Lil Jon and Steve Carrell prove that not only is Pepsi OK, it is "more than OK". Or, as Cardi B says: "Okurrrrrr."

Agency Goodby, Silverstein & Partners

Amazon Alexa 'Not everything makes the cut'

Amazon follows its 2018 Super Bowl hit "Alexa loses her voice" with an equally hilarious ad highlighting some "failures" of the virtual assistant, including putting Alexa into Forest Whitaker's electric toothbrush and in the collar of Harrison Ford's dog.

Agency Lucky Generals

HBO x Bud Light 'Joust'

The film, which kicks off Bud Light’s "#ForTheThrone" campaign, teases Game of Thrones fans with popular character The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) making a surprise appearance. Daenerys Targaryen’s famous dragons end the ad in flames. Winter is certainly here.

Agencies Droga5 New York, Wieden & Kennedy New York