Sheila Mitchell
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best of British brands: the BBC

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

In the UK, there are a small number of brands that are held in such high regard that they transcend brand-thinking and practice. The NHS is one and the BBC another. These are brands that cannot be valued. They don’t have target audiences, they serve us all. We don’t buy them, we own them. And it is perhaps because of this that we hold them to a higher standard than their commercial rivals. The BBC occasionally finds itself under attack, yet I continue to be impressed with how it remains true to itself, while continually innovating and staying agile in today’s rapidly changing marketplace.

Sheila Mitchell is marketing director of Public Health England

