Best of British brands: Fairy

Fairy is the epitome of a British heritage brand using its iconicity and history to secure a successful future. It has been a favourite in UK households for more than 100 years and the Fairy baby has become an icon in its own right. Every aspect of the brand’s mix is used to connect with consumers; from its unique bottle design to the brand’s much-loved and remembered ads from the 1980s and 1990s. Fairy has always been an innovator within the category – from launching the first washing-up liquid back in the 1950s to today launching a limited-edition 100% recycled plastic bottle, and to the expansion of the portfolio and brand identity to include laundry products. It remains one of the most trusted and loved brands with consumers, which is no mean feat for a brand associated with those household tasks that most of us don’t really relish.

