Aedamar Howlett
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best of British brands: Fairy

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

Best of British brands: Fairy

Fairy is the epitome of a British heritage brand using its iconicity and history to secure a successful future. It has been a favourite in UK households for more than 100 years and the Fairy baby has become an icon in its own right. Every aspect of the brand’s mix is used to connect with consumers; from its unique bottle design to the brand’s much-loved and remembered ads from the 1980s and 1990s. Fairy has always been an innovator within the category – from launching the first washing-up liquid back in the 1950s to today launching a limited-edition 100% recycled plastic bottle, and to the expansion of the portfolio and brand identity to include laundry products. It remains one of the most trusted and loved brands with consumers, which is no mean feat for a brand associated with those household tasks that most of us don’t really relish.

Aedamar Howlett is the marketing director, Great Britain & Ireland, Coca-Cola

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

October 04, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

MEDIA
How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

Promoted

October 04, 2018

How to make six seconds pay: the big impact of the small video

MEDIA
Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

Promoted

October 03, 2018

Hear judges' verdicts on Ocean's digital creative competition

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising

Promoted

October 03, 2018

How to make people pay attention to digital advertising