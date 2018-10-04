Keith Weed
Best of British brands: Harry Potter

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

While us muggles were watching the football this summer, over in Italy the Quidditch World Cup was taking place. Twenty-thousand people around the world now regularly play a sport lifted from a children’s book about wizards. We talk about logic and magic in marketing, and Harry Potter is a true example of the magic in all of its senses. I read the books to my three children as they were growing up, watched the films, bought the merchandise – and I still have the magic wand! In Potter, JK Rowling captured the imagination of readers around the world, demonstrating the power of great storytelling and creativity to build a brand that went from being words on a page to a global franchise.

Keith Weed is the chief marketing and communications officer at Unilever

