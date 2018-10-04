HP Sauce
Alistair Macrow
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Best of British brands: HP Sauce

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

Best of British brands: HP Sauce

HP Sauce By  "By appointment to Her Majesty the Queen" is a good start. And emblazoning the label with the Houses of Parliament for years doesn’t hurt. But, for me, iconic British brand status is achieved by HP Sauce’s essential role in the most British of breakfasts. The perfect bacon sandwich requires just four ingredients: crusty white bread, thinly spread butter, perfectly cooked thick-cut bacon and, critically, HP Sauce. Quite simply, no other brown sauce tastes the same. Everything is in balance, it complements without taking over. HP Sauce makes a bacon sandwich. When it comes to brown sauce, HP is the Daddies!

Alistair Macrow is chief marketing officer, high growth markets, at McDonald’s

