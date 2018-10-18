Katharine Grant
Best of British brands: John Lewis

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

John Lewis is a brand synonymous with the UK high street. Its iconic role has been defined by its belief in brand-building, evident through the trust it has built with shoppers on quality and performance. It is a brand that has bravery in how it talks, setting the benchmark for emotive advertising. After all, it is now synonymous with Christmas ads. The key to its success? How it approaches what it says, uniting message and media, and creating a seamless shopping experience. However, like many retail brands, John Lewis faces challenging times ahead, which will be the biggest test of its brand promise and ability to reinvent itself.

Katharine Newby Grant is Northern Europe marketing director at Procter & Gamble

