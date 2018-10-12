Best of British brands: Marmite

Let’s be honest, my family is weird. As the only "lover" in the house, I constantly have to battle intimidation from the "haters" around that little pot of sticky brown gold that has been a British institution since 1902. At times, it has been hidden or even thrown away surreptitiously. But every time someone gags at the very thought of it, so my love grows stronger. The success of this brand is to create levels of emotional polarisation akin to Brexit and Trump, but sustained over decades. The product is so good and the positioning just so clever. My only criticism is that they don’t provide a support line for those affected by the ire of the "haters".

Mark Evans is the marketing director of Direct Line Group