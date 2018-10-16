Craig Inglis
Best of British brands: Virgin

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

Best of British brands: Virgin

In spring 1997, after a year travelling, I wanted to do something new, something that meant something. That’s when I saw Richard Branson on the news hanging out of a newly painted Virgin train. He wanted to revolutionise our railways and that sounded like my kind of mission. I joined a few months later and never looked back. We got lots wrong but we were united by our purpose, our desire to do the right thing for customers and by Richard’s "screw it, let’s do it" mentality. That’s what makes Virgin special to this day and why it will always have a place in my heart.

Craig Inglis is the customer director of John Lewis

