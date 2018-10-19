Diageo
Nina Bibby
Added 40 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Best of British: Johnnie Walker

Leading UK marketers celebrate the most iconic British brands from the past five decades

Best of British: Johnnie Walker

I can think of few more iconic FMCG brands than Johnnie Walker. I was privileged enough to have a front-row seat, albeit non-participatory, in its renaissance in the late 1990s. This is a textbook example of great marketing, the best-in-class application of what we as marketers know to be true. An exceptional client-agency team of Diageo and Bartle Bogle Hegarty set about reinvigorating the brand. They started with a killer insight that stretched beyond the product and sector into a fundamental human need: personal progress. They tinkered with the Striding Man to create an emblematic logo, and they invested in storytelling creative to produce a narrative that Scotch whisky drinkers wanted to be part of and non-Scotch drinkers were willing to try. Since then, Diageo has continued to evolve the brand while staying true to a successful formula: the strongest people working on it, respecting the fundamental strengths of the franchise while not being afraid to stretch the brand creatively.

Nina Bibby is the chief marketing officer of O2

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Promoted

Added 16 hours ago

Tackling the diversity and talent shortage with planning internships

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago

Opportunity to build your events marketing career

MEDIA
Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago

Have we reached a turning point for marketers and advertisers?

MEDIA
Is your tech having better conversations than you?

Promoted

Added 44 hours ago

Is your tech having better conversations than you?