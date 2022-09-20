The best cinema ads of 2022

The Digital Cinema Media Awards, which is run in partnership with Campaign, made a welcome return after a two year hiatus. Leading figures from the media and advertising worlds came together at Bafta in London’s West End to celebrate the best of cinema advertising over the past 12 months.

This year’s Awards showcased greater cinematic innovation than ever before with brands embracing all that cinema offers. “It is so good to bring back the Digital Cinema Media Awards this year and shine a light on the best of the best work, which is inspired by great media ideas that showcase the powerful use of cinema,” said Karen Stacey, DCM CEO.

The full list of winners follows below:

Grand Prix

Category winner: Best Bespoke for Cinema Campaign

'Frighteningly Good: How Disney+ jump started their 18+ audience' Disney+ The Walking Dead/Publicis Imagine

“This campaign was a brilliant example of using cinema’s unique and immersive environment to target a specific audience to drive a change in brand perception. It was a really powerful, brave and innovative use of the channel, making it an engaging and impactful experience for the captive cinema audience.”

After launching in March 2020, Disney+ had quickly become established as a family entertainment streaming service in the UK. With the final series of the hit zombie thriller, The Walking Dead, becoming exclusively available on Disney+, Disney needed to shift perception that the service was not just for families and kids.

Disney+ ran a 30” gold spot brand ad and 40” ident across national Cineworld, Odeon and Vue cinemas for maximum reach of its Adult Streamers audience. By securing Gold spots adjacent to big horror hits Censor, Night House, The Candyman, and Don’t Breathe 2 they ensured the exact target audience was reached.

Appreciating that the power of a good horror often comes from the audience’s imagination rather than visuals on screen, Disney+ realised that cinema was the perfect medium to harness this. Publicis Imagine, Disney+ and DCM Studios created a 40” ident that played with the audience’s imagination through the power of 5.1 surround sound and a black screen, rather than relying on visuals. Building on a standard 30” Gold Spot creative for The Walking Dead, Disney took advantage of a captive audience in a dark auditorium and built anticipation and imagination by overly stimulating the senses. After being plunged into darkness, the audience were left with a chilling sound of panicked breathing that was played in surround sound so that they didn’t know where it was coming from. The creative ratcheted up the tension as the breathing continued, peaking with a heart-stopping moment where a zombie launches towards the screen. Creating a ‘jump out of your seat’ moment befitting of The Walking Dead series.

By targeting horror at the cinema with a shocking, bespoke ident, Disney+ created an affiliation that surprised its audience and shifted perceptions, with results showing that the campaign delivered a significant uplift in Disney+ being seen to have ‘great content for adults’.

Best Use of Cinema (Small)

'The End Frame is Just The Beginning' Ernest Jones/Bountiful Cow

“A smart and tactical use of the cinema medium to create a highly targeted, bespoke piece of activity. Ernest Jones’ premium campaign cleverly aligned to cinema’s premium environment to deliver really strong results including an impressive uplift in local sales.”



An already suffering UK High Street was dealt a further blow, as 18 months of stop-start lockdowns and endless changing restrictions put further pressure on bricks-and-mortar retailers in Q4 2021. Ernest Jones was not exempt from the pressure. Relying on heritage alone would not be enough as a growing number of digital-first competitors were beginning to push the brand down shopper’s consideration list.

Ernest Jones needed to tell a story that explicitly stated their luxury and premium credentials, both nationally and while supporting individual stores. Premium for the masses, brought to you locally, was therefore the idea for the campaign. Cinema was the answer and became the driving force of Ernest Jones’ Christmas plan.

Not only would the premium environment and content influence rational and emotional brand perceptions, but using cinema they could target stores within metres, not just drivetime minutes. A bespoke piece of activity was run in locations where key Ernest Jones outlets and cinemas within shopping malls overlapped. These cinemas showcased a 30” creative across a range of titles, dominated by House of Gucci, and the long form ad was accompanied by a bespoke 5” end frame that highlighted the store location of Ernest Jones to drive direct footfall to store.

Investing in a new media channel was a bold and risky move, but one that produced substantial results, as selected stores saw a double-digit increase in sales versus 2019. According to the client: “Selecting cinema locations in close proximity to Ernest Jones stores delivered an exceptional uplift in sales performance, demonstrating the power of cinema as both a brand-building and sales-driving platform.”

Best Use of Cinema (Large)

'BT Banish the Ultimate Cinematic Cliffhanger with Unbreakable Broadband' BT/Essence

“BT demonstrated a big commitment to support cinemas as they reopened. This was an excellent entry founded on great insight and capitalised on smart planning and contextual relevance to deliver impressive results.”

BT welcomed film fans back to cinemas after two years of struggling with poor home internet during lockdowns, with a view to attract new customers with a campaign that communicated absolute certainty in their unbreakable connection. To do this, BT had to highlight the need for quality wi-fi in every entertainment scenario.

As a cinema advocate, BT knew the cinema environment was perfect to showcase the need for unbreakable broadband in a unique and authentic way. BT challenged Essence and DCM’s creative arm, DCM Studios to position poor wi-fi as the real villain for movie fans. By centring the creative on legendary moments of cinematic tension inspired by Hollywood blockbusters, two pieces of content were created by DCM Studios and Recipe to play a prank on cinemagoers.

Each ad opens with an iconic jeopardy scene taken from a well-loved film. Just as something tense was about to happen the movies start to buffer, which sends the audience into a mild panic thinking that something has gone awry with the internet connection in the cinema. A young family in the auditorium groans with disappointment at the poor wi-fi connection disrupting their experience. But thankfully this is short lived when a reassuring voiceover states 88% of UK cinemas depend on BT broadband to bring the films we love to life. If it’s good enough for the ultimate big screen experience, it will fulfil all your needs at home.

BT’s powerful content series celebrated British cinema and challenged viewers to question their home broadband. A nationwide cinema campaign ran across 500+ sites for three months alongside a wider AV campaign, with cinema specifically delivering increased cut-through for the campaign, with 1 in 2 cinemagoers recognising the creative and 47% agreeing it was memorable vs 32% who just saw the TV ad.

Highly Commended: 'McDonald’s Happy Meal' McDonald’s UK/OMD UK

Best use of innovation in cinema

'Man Vs Bee' Netflix/Wavemaker

“This campaign delivered a hugely entertaining and immersive experience in a disruptive and lively manner. It maximised unique cinema’s offerings, utilising Dolby Atmos alongside a high impact creative execution that absolutely fitted the ambition of the product.”



Netflix is always pushing boundaries when it comes to delivering audiences unique content. For its new 9-part series starring renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson, Man Vs Bee, the aim was to drive nationwide buzz and creatively push the idea that Atkinson and the Bee were disruptively causing chaos around the UK across a variety of media formats.



Cinema, as a shared viewing experience and one that delivers the highest levels of attention, was the perfect choice for activating the campaign. Cinema-going also over-indexed significantly for its ‘sweet spot’ audience, families with kids 7-9, and provided an assortment of innovative activation tools (i.e 4D audio) to really bring the mayhem to life.



Disney Pixar’s Lightyear was identified as the perfect environment to deliver this campaign, but the approach had to be disruptive. To guarantee high impact, Netflix executed bespoke sequential messaging (2 x 5” blips either side of the bronze spot + 1 x 60” in the silver spot) to make Atkinson and the Bee unmissable during audience’s visits.



Netflix also made use of Dolby’s ‘Immersive Atmos 4D audio’ to create distraction within an environment of no distraction. The innovative technology – which delivers sound which moves around you in an immersive soundscape – was perfect to replicate the buzzing of a bee around the theatre.



The campaign was supported with OOH activity with spoof Man Vs Bee movie posters featuring classic movies including Ghostbusters and Jaws, to cleverly integrate the campaign within the cinema environment, as well as dominating Digi- Walls, to drive frequency of message for cinema-goers.



Man Vs Bee shot to #3 in the top 10 TV programmes in the UK on the Netflix service in its opening weekend, with the disruptive approach in cinema being central to bringing the chaos of Man Vs Bee to life.



Best ‘Marketing for Good’ Cinema Campaign

'Connecting Mind and its services with those who need it most' Mind/Medialab

“Driven by clever insights, this campaign was personal, reflective and powerful, truly utilising the emotional impact of the big screen. Audiences were inspired to take a moment of introspection in a communal entertainment environment, with strong results.”

Mind has been gaining visibility and relevancy in recent years, but with 1 in 4 people in the UK specifically worried about their own personal mental health, Mind needed to connect with certain priority groups – young men and non- white communities – where there was a lack of knowledge in available resources and services.

A modest budget had to be really focused and, with London the region that has the highest proportion of its core groups, the campaign would focus on connecting audiences here.

With a creative platform centred around the call to action of ‘If this speaks to you, speak to us’ Medialab, Mind and creative agency, Langland put the charity front and centre, creating two powerful films featuring spoken word artists showing the different ways people talk about their mental health experiences. The challenge was how to bring these to priority audiences in a highly memorable way.

Capitalising on people’s full attention in ‘moment’s of reflection’, cinema was chosen as the key channel for the campaign due to audiences’ attentive and relaxed moods while focusing on the big screen.

Finally, with Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, a film favoured most strongly by the target audience, launching during Mental Health Awareness week (MHAW), the creative aligned with the blockbuster movie, alongside other big titles.

The cinema activation launched in all major London cinemas on the first day of MHAW, and the ads were shown in films across the week, while support from OOH, social media and Spotify. Digital and print OOH activations were designed to support the audience journey to/ in/from cinemas in London. Using the DCM portfolio, they ran screentime activations in every London cinema, and in locations/tube stations located nearby.

The campaign was a resounding success and through driving association and belief, Mind experienced an 8x increase in monthly website traffic in London.



Talent – Best Contribution to Cinema

Best Contribution to Cinema Advertising

Calum Coghill, AV – Account Director, PHD

“Calum evidently lives and breathes cinema. His understating of the medium sees him take client challenges and turn them into solutions, proving the value of cinema to help change the perception of its role within the AV landscape while delivering impactful results for brands.”

As an AV Account Director at PHD, Calum works hard to demonstrate the importance of cinema on AV plans, jot just as a luxury but as a key driver of brand metrics.

His extensive understanding of cinema and the opportunities that lie within has benefited many clients, including Audi and Virgin Atlantic. He leads with innovation to deliver plans that drive scale and impact. For Audi, his work has not only grown spend but led to cinema being a central channel for the advertiser. He is a true cinema advocate, collaborating well with the DCM to prove the medium’s value far and wide. A worthy talent winner!

Best Contribution to Cinema Production

Raja Sehgal, Director of Sound / Co-founder of GCRS, GCRS

“Raja’s dedication to the cinema industry for over two decades is inspiring. His pioneering work in cinematic sound innovations is not only changing the cinemagoing experience but also helping to drive the cinema advertising industry forward, as is evident from many of this year’s entries successfully utilising this unique cinema feature.”



Raja has been at the forefront of the development of cinematic sound for over 25 years. In the 90s, Raja pioneered the move from Dolby Stereo to Dolby Digital 5.1 partnering with Dolby to integrate one of the

first digital processors. Within three months, Raja had integrated the use of Dolby Stereo to 5.1 digital on all cinema ads. He has influenced industry-wide standardisation on mix levels for advertising campaigns, ensuring the best immersive experience in the cinematic environment.

The power of sound and use of audio by two winning campaigns in this year’s DCM Awards showcases the importance of sound-design and its influence on cinema campaigns. His contribution to this industry deserves to be recognised with the Award.

Judges:

Davina Barker, Sales Director, Digital Cinema Media

Dino Myers-Lamptey, Founder, The Barber Shop

James Bailey, CEO, iProspect

Jonathan Durden, Co-founder, PHD

Karen Stacey, CEO, Digital Cinema Media

Katie Lee, Chief Growth Officer, Wavemaker

Lucy Barbor, Chief Strategy Officer, PHD UK

Mark Clancey, Managing Director, Smart Media Buying

Naren Patel, CEO, Media for All & Geoprove

Natalie Cummins, CEO, Zenith UK

Patrick Affleck, CEO, Havas Media Group UK

Paul Knight, CEO, OmniGOV

Sharon Dhillon, Managing Director, Initiative

Sue Todd, CEO, NABS

Co-Chairs of the judges:

Maisie McCabe, UK Editor, Campaign

Gurjit Degun, Creativity & Culture Editor, Campaign