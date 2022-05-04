Best Network (Asia-Pacific) 2021: TBWA\Asia Pacific

In 2021, TBWA\Asia Pacific embraced tech innovation, creative ideas and value creation. This approach paid off, with the network achieving revenue growth, recording a sizeable number of new business wins and growing its headcount. It also increased its female leadership across APAC by over a third.

The network made the most of new platforms and shifts in consumer buying behaviours with the launch of BMW China’s first ecommerce store, "The Convenience Store", where people could select and purchase BMWs, and everything related to buying a car, without ever walking on to the showroom floor. In Australia, TBWA\Asia Pacific’s dedicated retail agency Fabr\c and Vicinity Centres launched an immersive brand experience showcasing and celebrating the work of up-and-coming digital artists with the Christmas NFTree. The network also developed 30-second pocket soaps to get kids excited about proper hygiene.

It grew its data practice, with TBWA\Singapore becoming the network’s Global Data Centre of Excellence, operating across not only six markets in Asia, but another five globally.

On the knowledge front, the network launched its 2021 Edges Report, featuring 40 behavioural trends and societal shifts that impact brand marketing, opening new growth opportunities for businesses. It distributed this across the industry and shared insights at various events and on platforms. It also published three in-depth reports into key sectors, looking at the future of finance, retail and travel.

