Staff
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Best Network (Asia-Pacific) 2021: TBWA\Asia Pacific

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is TBWA\Asia Pacific.

Best Network (Asia-Pacific) 2021: TBWA\Asia Pacific

In 2021, TBWA\Asia Pacific embraced tech innovation, creative ideas and value creation. This approach paid off, with the network achieving revenue growth, recording a sizeable number of new business wins and growing its headcount. It also increased its female leadership across APAC by over a third.

The network made the most of new platforms and shifts in consumer buying behaviours with the launch of BMW China’s first ecommerce store, "The Convenience Store", where people could select and purchase BMWs, and everything related to buying a car, without ever walking on to the showroom floor. In Australia, TBWA\Asia Pacific’s dedicated retail agency Fabr\c and Vicinity Centres launched an immersive brand experience showcasing and celebrating the work of up-and-coming digital artists with the Christmas NFTree. The network also developed 30-second pocket soaps to get kids excited about proper hygiene. 

It grew its data practice, with TBWA\Singapore becoming the network’s Global Data Centre of Excellence, operating across not only six markets in Asia, but another five globally. 

On the knowledge front, the network launched its 2021 Edges Report, featuring 40 behavioural trends and societal shifts that impact brand marketing, opening new growth opportunities for businesses. It distributed this across the industry and shared insights at various events and on platforms. It also published three in-depth reports into key sectors, looking at the future of finance, retail and travel. 

Silver: UM APAC

Bronze: Special Australia

Shortlisted: 

Wavemaker Asia-Pacific

Take me back to Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now