Best Network (Europe) 2021: PHD Europe

PHD Europe had a busy year in 2021, winning a significant number of new clients off the back of pitches, securing work from Chanel, Red Bull, Sanofi and Unilever, and boostings its revenues and billings, not just compared with 2020 but with 2019 too.

The network also spearheaded a number of industry initiatives spanning data transformation and partnership, ecommerce via PHD Transact, and climate change initiatives. It launched PHD Zero, which aims to reduce the carbon impact of developing, producing and running advertising to real net zero by the end of 2023. It also continued to invest in all aspects of its service provision, from long-term content to brand partnerships and events.

On the thought leadership front, it was an equally busy year, with 2021 seeing the publication of PHD Europe's ninth book, Shift: A Marketing Rethink, which analyses how marketing is changing, the implications for talent and the new functions that are likely to emerge over the next five to 10 years.

Judges said that PHD Europe had produced excellent work and results, and demonstrated great leadership, against a tough business background. They said: “Excellent outcomes centred around a central strategy and theme. A deliberate approach to agency branding, management and creating a strong differentiation set.”

Silver: OMD EMEA

Bronze: McCann Worldgroup Europe

Shortlisted:

BBDO Europe

DDB EMEA

NoA – The North Alliance

VMLY&R EMEA

