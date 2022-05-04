Best Network (Middle East & Africa) 2021: BBDO MEA

BBDO MEA embraced 2021 with one mission: to reposition itself as the region’s best network to support its clients with growth. Its Structure for Growth plan was built around two pillars – growth of its people and growth for its clients.

The network brought in more than 50 digitally native team members into BBDO at once, creating an integrated offering of unprecedented scale in talent and skill across the region. It added another 85 team members over the course of 2021, in all disciplines and at all levels of the business. While the creative department was its main focus, it also created new scale around its content offering and expanded its strategy skill set.

Weekly growth meetings were introduced, held with agency leaders, business, creative and strategy from across its regional network. A regional creative council was also set up under Ali Rez, regional executive creative director.

A regional, network-wide plan identifying where clients needed marketing and communication support was set up, alongside identifying competitors in each space and mapping that against the networks’s offering. This resulted in BBDO MEA creating and delivering client-centric agency offerings for over a quarter of its existing clients.

On the people front, the network continued to invest in flexible working and diversity. Judges commended the network’s breadth of campaigns and the quality of work delivered.

