Best Place to Work: Individual Shop of the Year 2021: DDB Group Philippines

DDB Group Philippines’ philosophy is based on a "people first" approach. The Culture Hub is the agency’s human resources, talent management and corporate communications departments all rolled into one, creating a fun and accepting environment where employees can bring their best selves to work.

Business unit heads and The Culture Hub work hand in hand to ensure that staff enjoy comprehensive training and seminars and are equipped with the knowledge and skills to boost performance, as well as fostering a fun, diverse, fair, equal-opportunity and inclusive workplace.

The agency also has a strong policy on preventing sexual or gender-based harassment and became the first company in the country and the first marketing communications group in Asia to undergo the Gender Equality Assessment, Results and Strategies programme of the Philippine Business Coalition for Women, a non-profit organisation to promote gender equality in the workplace and women’s economic empowerment.

Flexible working conditions are embedded within the agency’s culture, helping to attract and retain top talent, with regular employee surveys carried out to determine the need for flexible work arrangements on a case by case basis.

The agency also enhances employee engagement by providing its staff with volunteer opportunities through its corporate social responsibility arm, DDB Cares.

The agency group achieved a high engagement index of 85% in its annual employment engagement survey, with the company’s areas of strength including trust, love and pride. Judges commended the number of "great initiatives", especially those carried out during Covid-19.

Silver: Propel Manila, Philippines

Bronze: IdeasXMachina Group of Hakuhodo, Philippines

Shortlisted:

RICE Communications, Singapore

Take me back to Campaign’s Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list