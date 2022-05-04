Staff
Best Place to Work (Network) 2021: VMLY&R

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is VMLY&R, US.

VMLY&R aims to instil a sense of connectivity across its offices by cultivating an environment of understanding, belonging and acceptance among its employees, so they feel supported enough to bring their authentic selves to work. This ethos is spearheaded by VMLY&R’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) practice, which actively guides, celebrates and promotes cultural literacy. It also aims to increase employee engagement; recruit and retain a diverse workforce; and build internal opportunities to sustain culture. 

The agency demonstrated a strong commitment to internal and external allyship and action, providing benefits and resources to support employee wellbeing and focusing on the recruitment, retention and development of diverse talent. 

The DE&I practice has grown over 2021 and by the end of the year, it had an official global team of nine members across three continents. The practice helps the agency nurture a happier, healthier and more motivated workforce that supports employees and their perspectives and experiences.

The agency has fostered a culture of belonging, embraced diversity through a speaker series and podcasts and set up an incubator programme in partnership with the Bronx Community College of New York. This serves as an access point for students and enables VMLY&R to provide connections to internships and opportunities for entry-level positions in the industry. In 2021, the agency network supported 26 students. 

Judges said the agency had demonstrated a clear and impactful strategy, with measurable business outcomes.

Silver: The Future Laboratory, UK

Take me back to Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards winners list

