The best Valentine's Day 2018 brand activations

The fast food chain teamed up with OpenTable and upscaled a selection of its stores into restaurants with mood lighting and classical music for people to enjoy a four-course candlelit dinner.

Look up around London to find giant red heart-shaped balloons either suspended over or squashed between 29 landmarks including Wellington Arch, Battersea Power Station, Trafalgar Square and Westminster Cathedral. The fashion designer is using the campaign as a "love letter to the city".

Can you find Mr Right through your sense of smell? Dating site Match gave it a try by bottling up six scents "created from the natural odours of male Match members".

In the US, the confectionery giant created a salon where people could pop in with a plus one to get their hair, make-up and nails done with a sweet twist - such as a Snickers - thrown in.

A traditional red London phonebox was turned yellow and filled with 1,000 yellow roses by the dating app as it aimed to find out what "love equals".

The healthy fast-food chain did its best to help Londoners meet their match just in time for Valentine’s Day by hosting a speed-dating event at its Ludgate branch. It even promises to host a wedding for couples that found true love.

After noticing an increasing number of passengers writing notes for other travellers on the back of sick bags the budget airline created a competition for the best love poem.