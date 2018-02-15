Gurjit Degun
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

The best Valentine's Day 2018 brand activations

From a candlelit dinner at Greggs to massive red hearts across the capital, courtesy of Anya Hindmarch, brands were out in force for Valentine's Day. Campaign rounds up the best activity.

Greggs "Candlelit dinner"

The fast food chain teamed up with OpenTable and upscaled a selection of its stores into restaurants with mood lighting and classical music for people to enjoy a four-course candlelit dinner.

Anya Hindmarch "Chubby hearts"

Look up around London to find giant red heart-shaped balloons either suspended over or squashed between 29 landmarks including Wellington Arch, Battersea Power Station, Trafalgar Square and Westminster Cathedral. The fashion designer is using the campaign as a "love letter to the city".

Match "Eau mon garcon"

Can you find Mr Right through your sense of smell? Dating site Match gave it a try by bottling up six scents "created from the natural odours of male Match members".

Mars "Sweet retreat"

In the US, the confectionery giant created a salon where people could pop in with a plus one to get their hair, make-up and nails done with a sweet twist - such as a Snickers - thrown in.

Bumble "#loveequals"

A traditional red London phonebox was turned yellow and filled with 1,000 yellow roses by the dating app as it aimed to find out what "love equals".

Leon "Speed-dating night"

The healthy fast-food chain did its best to help Londoners meet their match just in time for Valentine’s Day by hosting a speed-dating event at its Ludgate branch. It even promises to host a wedding for couples that found true love.

EasyJet "#LoveSickSonnets"

After noticing an increasing number of passengers writing notes for other travellers on the back of sick bags the budget airline created a competition for the best love poem.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now