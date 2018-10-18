The best of WCRS: BMW, Carling Black Label, Orange, 118 118 and more

Engine is dissolving its agency brands, including WCRS and Partners Andrews Aldridge, with the business set to unveil a new "integrated" model next year.

As it irons out the finer details, Campaign takes a nostalgic look at some of the work that made Wight Collins Rutherford Scott our 13th best agency of the past half-century.

BMW 'Shaken not stirred' (1984)

Scotch Tape 'Skeleton' (1985)

Carling Black Label 'Dambusters' (1990)

Orange 'The future’s bright. The future’s Orange' (1994)

Land Rover 'Born free' (1999)

Mini 'Fish slap' (2003)

118 118 launch campaign (2003)

Sky 'Believe in better' (2007-)

Transport for London 'Moonwalking bear' (2008)

Warburtons 'The giant crumpet show' (2015)

Pride in London 'Love happens here' (2017)