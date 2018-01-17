Betfair reviews advertising after chief marketer Devitt departs

Lucky Generals' first Betfair ad

The betting brand has ended its relationship with incumbent ad agency Lucky Generals, which declined to defend the account when it went up for pitch at the beginning of this year.

The move comes after Lucky Generals also split with Betfair sister brand Paddy Power, which was the agency’s founding client, at the end of 2017. Devitt, the former chief marketing officer at Paddy Power Betfair, said at the time that the company would continue to work with Lucky Generals on Betfair.

Paddy Power brought in Chime Sports Marketing and also awarded a project to WCRS.

Lucky Generals won Betfair in 2016 after the betting brand merged with Paddy Power earlier in the year. Its first campaign for the brand took a more serious tone to gambling advertising compared to its typically humorous spots for Paddy Power.

The agency had worked with Paddy Power since 2013.

Following Paddy Power’s £5bn merger with Betfair it appointed Devitt, who had previously led marketing for the latter, as chief marketer of the combined entity.

Paddy Power Betfair also hired a new chief executive last year, bringing in Peter Jackson to replace Breon Corcoran.

Lucky Generals declined to comment. Betfair did not respond to a request to comment.